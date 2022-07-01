Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Projected To Shrink By -73.88% Or More – Marketing Sentinel
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Projected To Shrink By -73.88% Or More

In recent trading session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.48 trading at -$0.88 or -2.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.45B. That most recent trading price of HAL’s stock is at a discount of -44.32% from its 52-week high price of $43.99 and is indicating a premium of 41.54% from its 52-week low price of $17.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Halliburton Company (HAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.81%, in the last five days HAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $30.48 price level, adding 10.09% to its value on the day. Halliburton Company’s shares saw a change of 37.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.39% in past 5-day. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) showed a performance of -22.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.92 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.95% for stock’s current value.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Halliburton Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.85% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.20% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.7 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 148.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.75%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.56% institutions for Halliburton Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HAL for having 99.71 million shares of worth $3.01 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 72.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.2 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28.63 million shares of worth $862.83 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.39 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $765.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

