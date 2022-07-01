Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $39.00.

In recent trading session, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.79 trading at -$0.96 or -4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That most recent trading price of GLNG’s stock is at a discount of -26.3% from its 52-week high price of $27.52 and is indicating a premium of 54.06% from its 52-week low price of $10.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days GLNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $21.79 price level, adding 10.92% to its value on the day. Golar LNG Limited’s shares saw a change of 83.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.26% in past 5-day. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) showed a performance of -10.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 54.11% for stock’s current value.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golar LNG Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 86.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.85% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 450.00% in the current quarter and calculating -90.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.14 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.27% institutions for Golar LNG Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at GLNG for having 11.75 million shares of worth $145.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, which was holding about 6.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $33.21 million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.