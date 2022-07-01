GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Dropped -37.91% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.71 trading at -$2.63 or -6.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.72B. That most recent trading price of GFS’s stock is at a discount of -110.79% from its 52-week high price of $79.49 and is indicating a discount of -5.44% from its 52-week low price of $39.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.52%, in the last five days GFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $37.71 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.60% in past 5-day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) showed a performance of -32.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.72 million shares which calculate 6.38 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4,700.00% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.44% institutions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GFS for having 22.45 million shares of worth $856.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, which was holding about 9.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $350.05 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.06 million shares of worth $193.08 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.38 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $129.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.