Does GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Look Expensive At $5.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.92 trading at -$0.38 or -6.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That closing price of GDRX’s stock is at a discount of -711.66% from its 52-week high price of $48.05 and is indicating a premium of 5.24% from its 52-week low price of $5.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.03%, in the last five days GDRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $5.92 price level, adding 16.62% to its value on the day. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.77% in past 5-day. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) showed a performance of -25.72% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GoodRx Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.71% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.61 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $213.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $176.63 million and $194.89 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.90% while estimating it to be 9.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.14%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.35% institutions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GDRX for having 12.89 million shares of worth $421.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, which was holding about 8.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.49 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.48 million shares of worth $81.07 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.