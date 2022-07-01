CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Is -8.84% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.78?

In recent trading session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.20 trading at $0.59 or 4.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.60B. That most recent trading price of CVAC’s stock is at a discount of -432.96% from its 52-week high price of $75.68 and is indicating a premium of 9.15% from its 52-week low price of $12.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 633.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.34%, in the last five days CVAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $14.20 price level, adding 3.99% to its value on the day. CureVac N.V.’s shares saw a change of -60.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.84% in past 5-day. CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) showed a performance of -27.61% in past 30-days.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CureVac N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.35% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.28 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $25.56 million and $33.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.80% while estimating it to be -21.40% for the next quarter.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.31% institutions for CureVac N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at CVAC for having 3.91 million shares of worth $76.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was holding about 3.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.73 million shares of worth $45.95 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.