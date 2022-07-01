CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Has Recovered -9.41% To Date, But An Additional -33.12% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) saw 3.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.02 trading at -$0.04 or -0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $61.35B. That most recent trading price of CSX’s stock is at a discount of -33.12% from its 52-week high price of $38.63 and is indicating a premium of 2.0% from its 52-week low price of $28.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 16.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CSX Corporation (CSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days CSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $29.02 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. CSX Corporation’s shares saw a change of -22.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) showed a performance of -8.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.85% for stock’s current value.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CSX Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.31% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.50% in the current quarter and calculating 14.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.63 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.93 billion and $3.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.00% while estimating it to be 19.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.95%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.38%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.28%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.14% institutions for CSX Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at CSX for having 184.49 million shares of worth $6.94 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 183.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.9 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 63.03 million shares of worth $2.37 billion or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.51 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.9 billion in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.