Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Could Grow By 40.09% Or More

In recent trading session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw 2.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.63 trading at -$0.16 or -0.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.43B. That most recent trading price of CTRA’s stock is at a discount of -42.61% from its 52-week high price of $36.55 and is indicating a premium of 47.72% from its 52-week low price of $13.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.60%, in the last five days CTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $25.63 price level, adding 9.66% to its value on the day. Coterra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) showed a performance of -24.88% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coterra Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.44% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 288.50% in the current quarter and calculating 109.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 131.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.96 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.99 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $434.71 million and $440.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 350.80% while estimating it to be 351.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 358.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.30%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.59%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.56% institutions for Coterra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTRA for having 97.35 million shares of worth $1.85 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 74.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 billion.

On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 23.93 million shares of worth $523.97 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $439.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.