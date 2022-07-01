Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Ripped -33.36% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw 3.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.2 or -6.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.89B. That most recent trading price of SID’s stock is at a discount of -247.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.49 and is indicating a discount of -6.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.84%, in the last five days SID remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $2.73 price level, adding 17.27% to its value on the day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares saw a change of -33.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.35% in past 5-day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) showed a performance of -35.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.86% while that of industry is -2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.70% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.49 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 224.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.09% institutions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SID for having 6.45 million shares of worth $28.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 5.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.63 million shares of worth $17.3 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.