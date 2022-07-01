Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Achieved Almost -37.68% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 74.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.65 trading at -$0.22 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.61B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -216.65% from its 52-week high price of $27.39 and is indicating a discount of -0.12% from its 52-week low price of $8.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 42.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.05 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $8.65 price level, adding 21.72% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of -57.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.36% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -37.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -235.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.08% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.68% while that of industry is 28.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 736.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.72 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.95%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 05 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.82% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 86.99 million shares of worth $1.75 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 50.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.71 million shares of worth $476.96 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $379.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.