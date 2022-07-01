Buy, Sell Or Hold ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) At $0.19?

In recent trading session, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.03 or 16.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.99M. That most recent trading price of MOHO’s stock is at a discount of -921.05% from its 52-week high price of $1.94 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 722.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.55%, in the last five days MOHO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 11.63% to its value on the day. ECMOHO Limited’s shares saw a change of -59.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.20% in past 5-day. ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) showed a performance of -7.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22030.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2531.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2531.58% for stock’s current value.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100.47 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 04 and July 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.90% institutions for ECMOHO Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MOHO for having 0.4 million shares of worth $74794.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54221.0.