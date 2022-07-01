After A 36.29% Gain In Share Price, Is Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) saw 8.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0.45 or 36.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.29M. That closing price of TKLF’s stock is at a discount of -2444.38% from its 52-week high price of $43.00 and is indicating a premium of 34.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 234.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 36.29%, in the last five days TKLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/30/22 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 17.56% to its value on the day. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of -94.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.52% in past 5-day. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) showed a performance of 15.75% in past 30-days.

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 480.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -0.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.29% institutions for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp is the top institutional holder at TKLF for having 13133.0 shares of worth $27841.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

