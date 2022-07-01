After A -0.41% Drop In Share Price, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 2.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.02 or -0.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.78B. That most recent trading price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -10.97% from its 52-week high price of $6.78 and is indicating a premium of 6.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 18.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.49% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of -4.22% in past 30-days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.88% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 916.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.75%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.09 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.82%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.83% institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 70.93 million shares of worth $469.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 67.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $426.81 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 55.41 million shares of worth $352.38 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $144.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.