Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Is 10.33% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.73?

In last trading session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.80 trading at -$0.19 or -2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $689.75M. That closing price of VIST’s stock is at a discount of -28.97% from its 52-week high price of $10.06 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 687.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.38%, in the last five days VIST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $7.80 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 46.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.33% in past 5-day. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) showed a performance of -19.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -141.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.44% for stock’s current value.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 209.26% while that of industry is -1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 616.70% in the current quarter and calculating 980.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.76% institutions for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at VIST for having 3.22 million shares of worth $17.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.91 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83165.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.