Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), 4.84% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at -$0.31 or -14.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $63.67M. That most recent trading price of VRCA’s stock is at a discount of -695.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.79 and is indicating a premium of 4.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 389.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.52%, in the last five days VRCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $1.86 price level, adding 22.82% to its value on the day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.33% in past 5-day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) showed a performance of 8.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -706.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -115.05% for stock’s current value.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.53% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.00% in the current quarter and calculating -17.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.69% institutions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VRCA for having 3.61 million shares of worth $33.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Buffalo Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $5.41 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.