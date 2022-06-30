Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Climbs 7.60% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.20?

In last trading session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.05 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $220.09M. That closing price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -247.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.17 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 8.05% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of -5.51% in past 30-days.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.44% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.49% institutions for Verastem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 21.49 million shares of worth $44.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.62 million shares of worth $10.13 million or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.