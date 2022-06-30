Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Are Up 46.28% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 2.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.60 trading at -$1.3 or -4.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.37B. That most recent trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -36.2% from its 52-week high price of $36.23 and is indicating a premium of 46.28% from its 52-week low price of $14.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.64%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $26.60 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.26% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of 30.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.04 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $211.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $154.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $258.19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -870.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -482.33% for stock’s current value.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -118.18% while that of industry is 28.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 74.97%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.82% institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 39.19 million shares of worth $964.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 39.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $964.97 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.73 million shares of worth $436.62 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $232.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.