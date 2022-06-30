Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR), Stock Drops -74.39% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) saw 3.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.01 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.81M. That closing price of TMBR’s stock is at a discount of -300.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 25.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days TMBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 8.77% to its value on the day. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) showed a performance of 20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.63% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.00% during past 5 years.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.65% institutions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TMBR for having 1.17 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $0.34 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95983.0 in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.