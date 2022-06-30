Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Has Already Recovered -2.69%, But Another -79.95% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw 4.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.58 trading at -$3.07 or -3.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $411.79B. That most recent trading price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -79.95% from its 52-week high price of $145.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.69% from its 52-week low price of $82.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.66%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $80.58 price level, adding 7.38% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -30.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of -10.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.69 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.93% while that of industry is 43.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.50% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.62 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $12.68 billion and $12.92 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.20% while estimating it to be 18.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.80%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.30% institutions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sanders Capital, Llc is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 41.76 million shares of worth $5.02 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sanders Capital, Llc, which was holding about 41.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.02 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28.34 million shares of worth $3.41 billion or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.03 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.72 billion in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.