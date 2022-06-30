Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Dropped -14.92% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw 7.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.98 trading at -$0.19 or -1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of SHO’s stock is at a discount of -39.38% from its 52-week high price of $13.91 and is indicating a premium of 6.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.87%, in the last five days SHO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $9.98 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.21% in past 5-day. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) showed a performance of -17.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.2% for stock’s current value.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,850.00% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 137.50% in the current quarter and calculating 153.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209.18 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $218.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $103.76 million and $156.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 101.60% while estimating it to be 39.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 103.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.90%.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.27% institutions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SHO for having 32.28 million shares of worth $378.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $240.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.45 million shares of worth $118.19 million or 4.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.77 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.