Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Drops -28.07% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $0.79?

In recent trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at -$0.02 or -2.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $137.39M. That most recent trading price of SHIP’s stock is at a discount of -101.27% from its 52-week high price of $1.59 and is indicating a premium of 2.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.53%, in the last five days SHIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 10.18% to its value on the day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.05% in past 5-day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) showed a performance of -32.47% in past 30-days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.71% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 600.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.59 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $20.4 million and $27.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.00% while estimating it to be 35.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.90% during past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.29% institutions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SHIP for having 0.87 million shares of worth $0.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 82951.0 shares of worth $76182.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72085.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $80014.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.