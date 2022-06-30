Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) At $3.35: So What?

In last trading session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at $0.52 or 18.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.43M. That closing price of SJ’s stock is at a discount of -117.91% from its 52-week high price of $7.30 and is indicating a premium of 47.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 745.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.37%, in the last five days SJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $3.35 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -41.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.37% in past 5-day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) showed a performance of 52.97% in past 30-days.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.64% institutions for Scienjoy Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SJ for having 34721.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 33978.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.