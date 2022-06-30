Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Has Seen A Rose Of 6.54% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.21 trading at $0.2 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $956.17M. That closing price of RFP’s stock is at a discount of -40.13% from its 52-week high price of $17.11 and is indicating a premium of 19.41% from its 52-week low price of $9.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 959.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days RFP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/23/22 when the stock touched $12.21 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.13% in past 5-day. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) showed a performance of -17.22% in past 30-days.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -63.40% in the current quarter and calculating 25.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.24 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.20% during past 5 years.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.65% institutions for Resolute Forest Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at RFP for having 30.55 million shares of worth $466.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 39.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $20.61 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.