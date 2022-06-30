Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Is Currently -511.76% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) saw 4.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.42 trading at $1.24 or 38.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $128.63M. That most recent trading price of RPID’s stock is at a discount of -511.76% from its 52-week high price of $27.04 and is indicating a premium of 43.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 38.99%, in the last five days RPID remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/30/22 when the stock touched $4.42 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.16% in past 5-day. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) showed a performance of -40.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 6.76 days to cover the short interests.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.54% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.40% in the current quarter and calculating 47.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.3 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RPID Dividends

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.26% institutions for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at RPID for having 8.43 million shares of worth $89.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 23.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 2.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.14 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $10.18 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.