Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Is 36.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.08 or 19.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.37M. That closing price of QNRX’s stock is at a discount of -7004.0% from its 52-week high price of $35.52 and is indicating a premium of 36.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.40%, in the last five days QNRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -72.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.31% in past 5-day. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) showed a performance of -20.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1500.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -300.0% for stock’s current value.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.41% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.95% institutions for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at QNRX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 83386.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8596.0 shares of worth $9541.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1550.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1720.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.