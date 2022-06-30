Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) At $1.09: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.06 or 5.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $257.69M. That most recent trading price of QD’s stock is at a discount of -128.44% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 42.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.89%, in the last five days QD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. Qudian Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.36% in past 5-day. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) showed a performance of 41.08% in past 30-days.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.40% in the current quarter and calculating -23.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.07 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.33%.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.61% institutions for Qudian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at QD for having 7.18 million shares of worth $8.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.3 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $0.82 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.