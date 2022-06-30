QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Is Currently -388.99% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw 5.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.81 trading at -$0.23 or -2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.68B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -388.99% from its 52-week high price of $43.08 and is indicating a premium of 6.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QuantumScape Corporation (QS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.54%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $8.81 price level, adding 11.55% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of -60.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.29% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -33.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.43 million shares which calculate 6.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -206.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.51% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.57% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating -46.20% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.18% institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group Llc is the top institutional holder at QS for having 17.87 million shares of worth $396.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $384.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.56 million shares of worth $123.31 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $98.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.