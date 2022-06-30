Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Climbs 179.50% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $19.98 Price?

In last trading session, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw 4.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.98 trading at $0.01 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.00B. That closing price of PSTH’s stock is at a discount of -14.96% from its 52-week high price of $22.97 and is indicating a premium of 2.2% from its 52-week low price of $19.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 930.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days PSTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $19.98 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) showed a performance of 0.55% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.39% institutions for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTH for having 22.33 million shares of worth $440.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 17.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $353.92 million.

On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.25 million shares of worth $182.4 million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.53 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $149.25 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.