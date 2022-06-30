NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Is Currently -198.54% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) saw 39.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at $0.19 or 7.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.59M. That closing price of NRSN’s stock is at a discount of -198.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 55.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.45%, in the last five days NRSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 16.97% to its value on the day. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 64.51% in past 5-day. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) showed a performance of 83.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -155.47% for stock’s current value.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.28% institutions for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at NRSN for having 75000.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 55119.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.