McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Projected To Shrink By -226.09% Or More

In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at -$0.01 or -2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $207.38M. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -215.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.45 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.07%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 11.54% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.57% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of -25.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -226.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.39% for stock’s current value.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.33% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.50% during past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.09% institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 22.46 million shares of worth $18.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 10.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.11 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.54 million shares of worth $14.69 million or 3.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.13 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.