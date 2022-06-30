Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Rebounded 55.51% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 4.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.90 trading at -$0.18 or -0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.88B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -9.47% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 55.51% from its 52-week low price of $16.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $37.90 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.48% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of 56.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.25 million shares which calculate 2.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $94.62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $415.48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -996.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -149.66% for stock’s current value.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -923.08% while that of industry is -3.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.29 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $845.42 million and $1.22 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.50% while estimating it to be 75.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.21%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.04% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LI for having 29.9 million shares of worth $771.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $481.7 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $204.68 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.56 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $145.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.