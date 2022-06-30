Is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), -90.81% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.31 trading at -$0.4 or -5.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $650.75M. That closing price of DO’s stock is at a discount of -90.81% from its 52-week high price of $12.04 and is indicating a discount of -0.95% from its 52-week low price of $6.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.96%, in the last five days DO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/23/22 when the stock touched $6.31 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.13% in past 5-day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) showed a performance of -22.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.63% for stock’s current value.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.10% during past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.07% institutions for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.