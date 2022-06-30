IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Down Almost -24.83% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.04 or 4.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.41M. That most recent trading price of IMAC’s stock is at a discount of -136.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.13 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days IMAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/30/22 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.96% in past 5-day. IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) showed a performance of -24.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -511.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -511.11% for stock’s current value.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.47 million and $3.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.00% while estimating it to be 49.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.80% during past 5 years.

IMAC Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.25% institutions for IMAC Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMAC for having 2.39 million shares of worth $2.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $0.58 million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.