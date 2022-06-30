Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Ripped -14.65% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.30 trading at -$0.08 or -0.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.34B. That most recent trading price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -84.95% from its 52-week high price of $17.20 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $7.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $9.30 price level, adding 5.87% to its value on the day. Gold Fields Limited’s shares saw a change of -14.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of -23.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.25 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.86% for stock’s current value.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Fields Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.33% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.40% during past 5 years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.14% institutions for Gold Fields Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 47.43 million shares of worth $442.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.75 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 41.28 million shares of worth $385.17 million or 4.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.97 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $74.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.