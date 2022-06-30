Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Has Risen By 42.32 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.49 trading at -$1.3 or -2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.49B. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -252.38% from its 52-week high price of $181.44 and is indicating a premium of 58.77% from its 52-week low price of $21.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $51.49 price level, adding 10.86% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 18.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.18% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of 42.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.29 million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $421.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $211.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $549.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -967.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -311.63% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.81% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 556.20% in the current quarter and calculating 320.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 128.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.17 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $281.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 80.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.03%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.51% institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 6.36 million shares of worth $275.44 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $181.42 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.05 million shares of worth $175.33 million or 4.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $45.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.