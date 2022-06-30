Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Has Recovered -18.47% To Date, But An Additional -75.25% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw 4.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.62 trading at -$0.67 or -2.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.89B. That most recent trading price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -75.25% from its 52-week high price of $51.91 and is indicating a premium of 2.53% from its 52-week low price of $28.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 18.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.98 in the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $29.62 price level, adding 8.3% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.29% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of -23.61% in past 30-days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.24% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.30% in the current quarter and calculating 9.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.8 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.40% during past 5 years.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.43% institutions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FCX for having 114.74 million shares of worth $4.79 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 107.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.32 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 41.73 million shares of worth $1.74 billion or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.3 billion in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.