Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.81?

In recent trading session, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) saw 3.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.81 trading at $0.0 or 0.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $684.25M. That most recent trading price of FPAC’s stock is at a discount of -15.19% from its 52-week high price of $11.30 and is indicating a premium of 0.51% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.01%, in the last five days FPAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $9.81 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of -2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.32 million shares which calculate 10.12 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FPAC Dividends

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.43% institutions for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at FPAC for having 4.24 million shares of worth $42.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS OConnor LLC, which was holding about 3.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.09 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $3.52 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.