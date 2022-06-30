Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Is 18.34% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw 2.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.89 trading at -$0.82 or -8.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.46B. That closing price of ENVX’s stock is at a discount of -344.09% from its 52-week high price of $39.48 and is indicating a premium of 18.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enovix Corporation (ENVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.44%, in the last five days ENVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/23/22 when the stock touched $8.89 price level, adding 21.6% to its value on the day. Enovix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -67.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.69% in past 5-day. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) showed a performance of -27.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -327.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -124.97% for stock’s current value.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enovix Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.19% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $660k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.79% institutions for Enovix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENVX for having 17.58 million shares of worth $250.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 12.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $340.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $35.17 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.