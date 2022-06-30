Does RH (NYSE:RH) Look Expensive At $212.60? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In recent trading session, RH (NYSE:RH) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $212.60 trading at -$24.72 or -10.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.61B. That most recent trading price of RHâ€™s stock is at a discount of -250.22% from its 52-week high price of $744.56 and is indicating a discount of -6.9% from its 52-week low price of $227.26. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RH (RH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $5.38 in the current quarter.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.42%, in the last five days RH remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $212.60 price level, adding 21.55% to its value on the day. RHâ€™s shares saw a change of -55.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.03% in past 5-day. RH (NYSE:RH) showed a performance of -18.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $334.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $220.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -182.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.48% for stockâ€™s current value.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RH is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.99% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -18.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $924.81 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 178.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 122.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.60%.

RH Dividends

RH is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RH (NYSE:RH)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.19% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 93.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.52% institutions for RH that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RH for having 2.26 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.40% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, which was holding about 1.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $973.56 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $294.38 million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $266.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of companyâ€™s stock.