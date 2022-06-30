Does Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Look Expensive At $2.41? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.07 or 2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $349.98M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -487.97% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 7.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.99%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 22.51% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares saw a change of -69.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.86% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of -43.16% in past 30-days.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.01% institutions for Quantum-Si incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 13.37 million shares of worth $62.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.22 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.74 million shares of worth $48.85 million or 9.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.