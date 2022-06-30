Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Jump 44.15%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) saw 8.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.82 trading at $1.17 or 44.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.15M. That closing price of DBTX’s stock is at a discount of -155.24% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 52.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 79.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 44.15%, in the last five days DBTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $3.82 price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.86% in past 5-day. Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) showed a performance of 63.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 12.23 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -502.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -83.25% for stock’s current value.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Decibel Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.13% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.50% in the current quarter and calculating -25.50% decrease in the next quarter.

DBTX Dividends

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.17% institutions for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at DBTX for having 4.95 million shares of worth $23.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 3.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.54 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $3.14 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.