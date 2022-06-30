Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) 14.49% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.01 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.39M. That closing price of CELZ’s stock is at a discount of -2798.55% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days CELZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 4.87% to its value on the day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.35% in past 5-day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) showed a performance of -25.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 138.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.14% institutions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at CELZ for having 80000.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 62200.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.