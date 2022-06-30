Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Rebounded 37.13% From Their Lows â€“ But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $35.34 trading at $0.1 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.28B. That closing price of CHWYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -176.57% from its 52-week high price of $97.74 and is indicating a premium of 37.13% from its 52-week low price of $22.22. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 6.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chewy Inc. (CHWY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $35.34 price level, adding 12.52% to its value on the day. Chewy Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -40.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.34% in past 5-day. Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of 30.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -69.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.09% for stockâ€™s current value.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,266.67% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -244.40% in the current quarter and calculating -225.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.42 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.50% during past 5 years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.13% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 100.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 125.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.26% institutions for Chewy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at CHWY for having 12.67 million shares of worth $516.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.59% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 8.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $164.83 million or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $147.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of companyâ€™s stock.