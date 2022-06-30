Buy, Sell Or Hold Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) At $0.48?

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.0 or 1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.24M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -1493.75% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.28%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of -55.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.12% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of -15.97% in past 30-days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Guardforce AI Co. Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -110.00% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.38% institutions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at GFAI for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.