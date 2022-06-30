AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Are Down -17.41 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at -$0.28 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $776.29M. That closing price of AVPT’s stock is at a discount of -190.4% from its 52-week high price of $12.40 and is indicating a premium of 9.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days AVPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $4.27 price level, adding 25.09% to its value on the day. AvePoint Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.41% in past 5-day. AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) showed a performance of -26.63% in past 30-days.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AvePoint Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.67% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.29 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

AVPT Dividends

AvePoint Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.76% institutions for AvePoint Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AVPT for having 28.5 million shares of worth $179.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 5.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.21 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $12.37 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.