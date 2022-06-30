APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Is Currently -47.17% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.30 trading at -$0.8 or -2.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.13B. That most recent trading price of APA’s stock is at a discount of -47.17% from its 52-week high price of $51.95 and is indicating a premium of 55.95% from its 52-week low price of $15.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days APA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $35.30 price level, adding 11.42% to its value on the day. APA Corporation’s shares saw a change of 34.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.73% in past 5-day. APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) showed a performance of -24.19% in past 30-days.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that APA Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 180.51% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 251.40% in the current quarter and calculating 155.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.55 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.46 billion and $1.67 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.10% while estimating it to be 49.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 120.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.27%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.39%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.50 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.92%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.63% institutions for APA Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at APA for having 45.21 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $979.09 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.74 million shares of worth $342.68 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.68 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $354.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.