Analysts Say Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Can Really Get To $30.29 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.95 trading at -$0.42 or -2.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.09B. That most recent trading price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -31.45% from its 52-week high price of $24.91 and is indicating a premium of 62.01% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $18.95 price level, adding 8.76% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 57.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.21% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of -14.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.3 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.98% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 249.38% while that of industry is 30.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 811.10% in the current quarter and calculating 361.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.37 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.00% during past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.92% institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 121.42 million shares of worth $2.29 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 108.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.05 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 79.93 million shares of worth $1.5 billion or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $844.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.