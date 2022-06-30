Analysts Predict Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) To Reach $40.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.23 trading at -$0.28 or -3.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That most recent trading price of BHC’s stock is at a discount of -268.17% from its 52-week high price of $30.30 and is indicating a premium of 16.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.35%, in the last five days BHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $8.23 price level, adding 11.03% to its value on the day. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.54% in past 5-day. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) showed a performance of -13.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -386.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.95% for stock’s current value.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bausch Health Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.68% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.49 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.71 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.70%.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.14% institutions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at BHC for having 34.72 million shares of worth $958.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., which was holding about 25.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $713.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.08 million shares of worth $100.32 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.