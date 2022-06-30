Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $35.00.

In last trading session, Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) saw 11.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $0.31 or 6.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $191.00M. That closing price of AKUS’s stock is at a discount of -167.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.90 and is indicating a premium of 55.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 195.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akouos Inc. (AKUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.76 in the current quarter.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.34%, in the last five days AKUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 27.27% to its value on the day. Akouos Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.67% in past 5-day. Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) showed a performance of 89.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 million shares which calculate 30.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -573.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.08% for stock’s current value.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akouos Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.46% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.70% in the current quarter and calculating -15.20% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.40%.

AKUS Dividends

Akouos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.96% institutions for Akouos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at AKUS for having 4.3 million shares of worth $36.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.73 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $8.31 million or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.37% of company’s stock.