After A -2.82% Drop In Share Price, Is 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw 3.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.45 trading at -$0.1 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.28M. That closing price of ETNB’s stock is at a discount of -522.32% from its 52-week high price of $21.47 and is indicating a premium of 42.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 285.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days ETNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $3.45 price level, adding 10.85% to its value on the day. 89bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.47% in past 5-day. 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) showed a performance of 15.38% in past 30-days.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 89bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.46% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.50% in the current quarter and calculating 24.10% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.37% institutions for 89bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ETNB for having 4.97 million shares of worth $64.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 24.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 3.73 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.74 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $9.37 million or 3.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.