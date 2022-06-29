Will Current Price Volatility Hamper WeWork Inc. (WE) Future Potential?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.06B, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -8.00% during that session. The WE stock price is -171.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.97 and 18.48% above the 52-week low of $4.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting -8.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the WE stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 13.62%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc. shares have moved -35.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) have changed -21.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.04% from current levels.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WeWork Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.52%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $826.4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $911.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.62% with a share float percentage of 91.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeWork Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 324.35 million shares worth more than $1.79 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 45.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 81.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $447.55 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 11.28 million shares of worth $62.26 million while later fund manager owns 10.87 million shares of worth $59.99 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.